Kelly played seven offensive snaps and rushed twice for four yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.

The rookie debuted last week with seven snaps on special teams and Sunday's two carries were his first rushes of the season. With Malcolm Brown (clavicle) out for the year, and Justin Davis (shoulder) also dealing with an injury, Kelly has a chance to solidify himself as the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley. However, that role hasn't been conducive to fantasy production, so Kelly's off the radar in the majority of settings.