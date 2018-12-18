Kelly could be slated for an expanded role in Week 16 if Todd Gurley (knee) can't suit up against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kelly recorded the first offensive snaps of his career in Week 15 versus the Eagles, rushing twice for four yards during the contest. With both Gurley and Justin Davis (shoulder) dealing with injuries early in the week, Kelly could see plenty of first-team reps on offense during practice. That could position him for a major offensive role in Week 16 against a Cardinals defense allowing 144.9 rushing yards per game -- good for third-most in the NFL.