Rams' John Kelly: Scratched Monday

Kelly (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday in Detroit, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Unlike fellow running back Justin Davis, Kelly didn't make an appearance on the injury report this week, but he'll nonetheless don street clothes in the first potential game of his career. While the 2018 sixth-rounder remains on the sideline, the Rams will allow Todd Gurley to grind it out on the ground, with Malcolm Brown on hand to give him the occasional breather.