Rams' John Kelly: Starts career strong
Kelly took 13 carries for 77 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 33-7 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Malcom Brown got the start and gained one yard on three carries, while Justin Davis played most of the second quarter and took seven carries for 41 yards. Kelly then dominated the workload after halftime, including a 40-yard scamper that accounted for the Rams' only gain of more than 17 yards. The rookie sixth-round pick may have dreams of pushing Brown for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but it's more likely that Kelly and Davis end up battling for the No. 3 job.
