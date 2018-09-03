Rams' John Kelly: Sticks around after busy preseason

Kelly approaches the coming season in the Rams' backup RB mix behind Todd Gurley, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports.

Also factoring in are incumbent Malcolm Brown, who remains listed as the team's No. 2 back on the team's posted depth chart, as well as Justin Davis. Neither of the team's backups are of fantasy import as long as Gurley is healthy, but it's worth noting that Kelly's strong work this summer (he logged 197 rushing yards on 46 preseason carries) has lifted his ADP above Brown's. It remains to be seen, however, in the short-term, if Kelly would actually vault over both Brown and Davis in the event that Gurley misses any time.

