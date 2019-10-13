Kelly is officially active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Kelly received a promotion from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday in light of Todd Gurley (quadriceps) missing the game. Kelly will be the team's third-string running back for Week 6, and possibly could see reps behind rather unproven options in Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories