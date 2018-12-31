Kelly rushed 15 times for just 30 yards during Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco, but he did also have an 18-yard reception.

Considering C.J. Anderson ran over the 49ers for 132 yards and 5.7 per tote, Kelly's numbers on the ground are all the more pedestrian. However, the rookie also didn't receive his first carry until the middle of the third quarter when Los Angeles was up 38-17 and milking the clock, so It's probably best to look at Kelly's production with a grain of salt. Additionally, it's unlikely he has a notable role in the postseason with Todd Gurley resting a knee injury the past two weeks, and Anderson proving to be a viable option as the lead back in his absence. Kelly was active for four regular season games but only saw offensive snaps the past three, and he finished the campaign with 74 rushing yards on 27 attempts (2.7 yards per carry) and two receptions for 27 yards.