Rams' John Sullivan: Questionable for Week 4
Sullivan (hip) is questionable to play Sunday against the Cowboys.
Sullivan injured his hip last weekend against the 49ers and missed practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. If Sullivan is ultimately ruled out, Austin Blythe would get the start at center.
