The Rams did not pick up the 2019 option on Sullivan's contract, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Sullivan is still a solid player despite his advanced age and his release was likely only in the name of cap relief, as the Rams now won't have to invest over $6 million in the impending 34-year-old. Look for 2018 fourth-rounder Brian Allen to open OTAs as the first-string center.