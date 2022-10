Wolford (neck) is not listed on the Rams' injury report after Wednesday's practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Wolford was sidelined for the Rams' game against the Panthers prior to their bye week. His full participation at practice indicates he is good to go heading into their Week 8 matchup with the 49ers. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably back up Matthew Stafford under center.