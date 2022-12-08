Wolford (neck) is listed as active Thursday against the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

As are newcomer Baker Mayfield, who was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, and Bryce Perkins. Wolford himself had his practice reps managed this week as he continues to deal with a sore neck. Ultimately, his status for Week 14 was contingent on a pregame warmup, which checked out well enough for him to be available Thursday. But L.A. has yet to reveal who among Wolford or Mayfield will be the team's starting signal-caller, which may come down to a game-time decision.