Wolford (neck) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Rams held Wolford out of Wednesday's session due to what coach Sean McVay called a stiff neck. With some activity one day later, Wolford seemingly is on a path to be available Sunday in New Orleans. Whether or not he'll get another start remains to be seen, as Matthew Stafford practiced fully for a second day in a row Thursday but remains in the concussion protocol. For what it's worth, McVay expects Stafford to gain clearance to play this weekend, but the situation should be monitored until that comes to pass.