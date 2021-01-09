Wolford (neck) was taken to the hospital for "precautionary measures" following his departure from Saturday's wild-card game in Seattle.

On a designed run in the first quarter, Wolford was hit in the helmet by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Wolford remained on the ground as the Rams' medical staff examined him before going to the locker room on his own. After he was deemed questionable to return, he later left the stadium in an ambulance and will undergo additional testing to figure out the extent of his neck injury. Jared Goff will continue to direct the offense with Wolford sidelined.