Wolford may be needed to make his first NFL start Week 17 against the Cardinals with top quarterback Jared Goff's status in question after he was diagnosed with a broken and dislocated right thumb following Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Despite picking up the injury late in third quarter when his throwing hand was struck by the helmet of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa, Goff remained in the contest and played every snap in the loss, finishing the day with 24 completions for 243 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on 43 attempts. Goff was able to place the dislocated digit back in place during the game, but since he's still dealing with a fracture, his ability to hold the football securely and throw it without discomfort could be compromised heading into Week 17. As a result, Wolford will stay ready for a potential starting assignment in a regular-season finale that will have playoff implications on the line for both the Rams and Cardinals in Week 17. It's a tough spot for Wolford, who has yet to make his NFL debut and hasn't seen competitive action since the 2019 preseason.