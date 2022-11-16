Coach Sean McVay said Wolford was unable to practice Wednesday due to a stiff neck, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The aforementioned stiffness is the result of the hits Wolford took during this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, when he filled in for Matthew Stafford (concussion) under center. Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing one of his two fumbles. He also was sacked three times among 12 quarterback hits. There's an expectation that Stafford clears the protocol for head injuries ahead of a Week 11 road matchup with the Saints, so if Wolford himself is active, he likely will return to a backup role.