Wolford has impressed offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
O'Connell noted his optimism about Wolford's ability to lead the offense, "He's prepared. He's incredibly smart. I've been really happy with how he's progressed fundamentally and he's throwing the ball really well." However, it's impossible to overlook the fact Wolford has never thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game. He would also be a significant downgrade from No. 1 quarterback Jared Goff for the Los Angeles offense. Still, it appears Wolford is the clear favorite to secure the backup job over Josh Love and Bryce Perkins.