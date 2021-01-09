Wolford is "prepared to start" in place of Jared Goff (right thumb) on Saturday in Seattle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Wolford took on most of the reps with the first-team offense this week as Goff works his way back from Dec. 28 surgery on a dislocated right thumb. Coach Sean McVay mentioned Thursday that he hasn't made a decision on who between Goff and Wolford will be under center for the Rams, but the former "is pushing to play." Such a call may not be known until shortly before Saturday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.