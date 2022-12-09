Wolford is set to move into a backup role beginning with the Rams' Week 15 game at Green Bay, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that Baker Mayfield is expected to start the team's final four contests of the season, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

McVay's commitment to Mayfield comes as little surprise after the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick came on to replace Wolford in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Raiders. Wolford, who was managing a sore neck heading into the contest, ended up picking up his second straight start, but he was pulled from the game after he handed the ball off three times before the Rams punted on their first possession of the night. Mayfield came on to play every snap on offense thereafter, and while he struggled to move the offense for most of the night, he orchestrated a 98-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive that culminated with a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown catch by Van Jefferson with just 10 seconds remaining. The Rams will give Mayfield a chance to build on that strong finish rather than handing the reins of the offense back over to Wolford, who has completed 38 of 62 pass attempts for 390 yards and a touchdown while turning the ball over four times over his three appearances on the season.