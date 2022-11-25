Wolford (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, but head coach Sean McVay suggested Friday that Bryce Perkins may get the start, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Perkins took the first-team practice reps this week, with McVay telling reporters Friday that they would find out Sunday which quarterback is starting in place of Matthew Stafford (neck/concussion protocol), who has been ruled out. Fantasy managers who are monitoring the Rams' quarterback situation will have to hope that solid reporting on a starter leaks out well before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Perkins was sacked three times and completed only five of 10 passes for 64 yards while filling in for an injured Stafford last week against the Saints, but the 25-year-old added five rush attempts for 39 yards, making him a bit more interesting than Wolford if he were to make his first career NFL start.