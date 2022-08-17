Head coach Sean McVay said Wolford is expected to play the first half of Friday's preseason contest against Houston, while Bryce Perkins likely plays the second half, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Barring any setbacks, Friday will account for Wolford's first preseason action of 2022, after Perkins was the only quarterback to play in last Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. The 26-year-old has also taken some of the first-team reps throughout training camp, as Matthew Stafford has been working through elbow discomfort. Wolford re-signed with the Rams in April and is slated to be the primary backup heading into the 2022 season.