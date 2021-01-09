Coach Sean McVay told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Wolford is expected to be the Rams' starting quarterback for Saturday's wild-card game at Seattle.

Jared Goff is less than two weeks removed from undergoing surgery on a dislocated right thumb, and while he's active he may just be suiting up in case of an emergency. Meanwhile, Wolford is slated to direct L.A.'s offense for the second straight contest after completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and one interception Week 17 against the Cardinals. He also added 56 yards on six carries.