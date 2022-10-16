site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-john-wolford-inactive-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' John Wolford: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wolford (neck) is out Sunday against the Panthers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Wolford popped up on the injury report Friday due to the injury. With him unable to play, Bryce Perkins will operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind Matthew Stafford.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read