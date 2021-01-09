Wolford (neck) was transported from Lumen Field in Seattle via an ambulance, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

In the first quarter of Sunday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Wolford took a hit to the helmet as he went to the ground on a designed run and remained there for a spell. After he was evaluated by the Rams' medical staff, he was able to walk off the field under his own power and eventually was called questionable to return due to a neck injury. With the way in which Wolford left the stadium, it appears the issue may be serious and likely means Jared Goff will direct the offense for the rest of the contest.