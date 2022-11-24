Wolford (neck) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Wolford is a step ahead of where he was last week, when he went (in order) DNP, limited and full on Rams injury reports. He eventually was deemed inactive for a Week 11 visit to New Orleans, a contest in which Matthew Stafford left early. On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay announced that Stafford was back in the concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury, which will sideline him Sunday at Kansas City. Because Bryce Perkins is expected to handle most of the first-team reps this week, he's the likely candidate to be the Rams' starting quarterback Sunday, but Wolford could change those plans if he resumes all drills at practice Thursday and/or Friday.