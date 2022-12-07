Wolford (neck) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Wolford's limited estimation is a trend in a positive direction, as he was considered a non-participant at Monday's walk-through. More clarity on his status for Thursday's matchup with the Raiders will come following Wednesday's injury report. If he is ultimately forced to sit out, Bryce Perkins would likely be the next man up under center. It should be noted the Browns claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, which means he will be competing for a chance to direct the Rams' offense down the stretch.