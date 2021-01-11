Wolford (neck) is day-to-day with a stinger, per coach Sean McVay, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Wolford was taken to the hospital after taking a shoulder to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams early in Saturday's wild-card round win. Given that context, a day-to-day label is good news. Even if Wolford's able to gain clearance for Saturday's NFC divisional round matchup against the Packers, it's unclear who the Rams will roll with under center after Jared Goff played through a thumb injury and led the team to victory after Wolford's exit against Seattle.