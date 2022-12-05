Wolford (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Rams didn't practice, so Monday's report was simply an estimate. Wolford drew the start in Week 13 with Matthew Stafford (neck) on IR and played all put one offensive snap. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Wolford will have two more chances to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders. If Wolford is sidelined, Bryce Perkins would likely be the next man up.