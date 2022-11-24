Wolford (neck) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimate practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams held a jog-through Thursday, so Wolford may have been able to handle every rep in what likely was a scaled-back session. With coach Sean McVay already ruling out Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck) for Sunday's contest at Kansas City, Bryce Perkins is slated to handle the majority of the first-team reps Wednesday through Friday. It stands to wonder if Wolford can enter the mix as a starting option for Week 12, but Perkins seems like the better bet to be L.A.'s No. 1 signal-caller this weekend.