Wolford completed 14 of 22 passes for 142 yards in Friday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Texans. He also rushed four times for seven yards.

Wolford's position as the primary backup to Matthew Stafford became tenuous last week, after Bryce Perkins had a breakout performance against the Chargers. Neither Wolford nor Perkins did much to move the needle against the Texans, as Wolford's attempts to put together a consistent drive were stopped by a whopping five sacks over his two quarters of in-game action. Wolford will have one last chance to showcase his talents next Saturday during the Rams' final preseason game against the Bengals.