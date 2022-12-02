Wolford will start Sunday's game against Seattle, though Rams coach Sean McVay said there's "a chance" Bryce Perkins also gets some snaps, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Wolford has been second on the depth chart most of the year and filled in for an injured Matthew Stafford in a Week 10 loss to Arizona, but Wolford then missed Week 11 with a neck injury and was merely the backup to Bryce Perkins for last week's loss in Kansas City. The 27-year-old Wolford now gets his second start of the season, and while it isn't a bad matchup, he has little to work with in the NFL's most-injury-depleted offense. He also hasn't shown much in limited playing time, completing 47 of 78 passes (60.3 percent) for 448 yards (5.7 YPA), one TD and three INTs. Perkins will be the backup this Sunday with Stafford ruled out again and uncertain to return before the end of the season.