Wolford (neck) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Wolford got the nod at quarterback this past Saturday at Seattle with Jared Goff just 12 days removed from surgery on a dislocated right thumb. However, Wolford didn't last long, taking a hit on the helmet from Jamal Adams that eventually led to a visit to the hospital as a precaution. On Sunday, Wolford was diagnosed with a stinger and called day-to-day by McVay, according to Stu Jackson of the Ram's official site. While Wolford was held out of Tuesday's walk-through, Goff was a full participant following his 155-yard, one touchdown performance against the Seahawks. Still, McVay has yet to make a call on L.A.'s starting QB for Saturday's divisional-round game in Green Bay.