Wolford (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Even though Wolford finished Week 11 prep as a full practice participant, he took a questionable tag into Sunday and will ultimately take a seat for the first time all season. Bryce Perkins will dress as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Matthew Stafford, who returns to the lineup after sitting out the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals while he was in the NFL's concussion protocol. Wolford started last week in Stafford's absence, completing 24 of 36 pass attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception while carrying three times for three yards and losing a fumble.