Wolford (neck) wasn't listed on the Rams' first injury report of Week 18 on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Prior to the last three games, Wolford didn't practice due to a persistent neck injury and was inactive on each occasion. Now that he's mixed back in drills and handled every rep, he can resume serving as a reserve signal-caller on game day. Currently, Baker Mayfield is filling in for Matthew Stafford (neck), so Wolford and Bryce Perkins are the other two QBs available to the Rams in a pinch.