Wolford (neck) only played on the Rams' first possession in Thursday night's 17-16 win over the Raiders before giving way to Baker Mayfield.

Wolford handed off to Cam Akers on the first two plays and Tutu Atwell on the third, with the possession netting all of three yards. Baker Mayfield replaced Wolford on the second drive of the game and ultimately led the Rams to a wild comeback win while taking every snap the rest of the way, and his performance seemingly ensures Wolford will be relegated to a No. 2 role at best for a Week 15 Monday night road matchup against the Packers on Dec. 19.