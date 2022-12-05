Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks. He added 29 rushing yards on five carries.

The Rams' passing game predictably struggled with Matthew Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) all on IR, and no Los Angeles receiver topped four catches or 48 yards Sunday with Wolford running the offense. Stafford seems unlikely to play again this season, but that doesn't guarantee Wolford will keep his spot atop the QB depth chart -- especially after this performance -- as Bryce Perkins could get another look at some point. Coach Sean McVay should clarify early in the week who his starter will be for Thursday's meeting with the Raiders.