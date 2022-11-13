Wolford appears on track to start Sunday's contest against the Cardinals with Matthew Stafford listed as questionable but not expected to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After entering the protocol Tuesday, Stafford still has an outside shot at getting cleared early Sunday, but "barring drastic change," Fowler relays that Wolford will be stepping in for his second career regular-season start. That start also came against the Cardinals in the Week 17 of the 2020 season, with Wolford completing 22 of 38 attempts for 231 yards and an interception while adding six carries for 56 yards. Arizona could also be turning to a backup signal-caller in Colt McCoy this weekend with Kyler Murray (hamstring) trending toward sitting out, so both teams could end up adopting more conservative, run-heavy approaches that limit the scoring opportunities for both sides.