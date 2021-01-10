Coach Sean McVay said that Wolford is "trending in a positive direction" after going to the hospital during Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Wolford started the game in place of Jared Goff (thumb), but he exited early after taking a hit to the helmet from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on a designed run in the first quarter. McVay predicted that Wolford has a stinger. While that's an encouraging prognosis, further testing needs to be done, and Wolford isn't in the clear for the NFC divisional round. Goff figures to be the starting quarterback even if Wolford returns.