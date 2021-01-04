Wolford completed 22 of 38 pass attempts with 231 yards and one interception, adding six carries for 56 rushing yards during Sunday's 18-7 win against the Cardinals.

With Jared Goff (thumb) ruled out for the first time since 2017, Wolford got the Week 17 start as Los Angeles had an opportunity to play its way into the postseason via a win or tie. An interception on the Rams' opening offensive drive was concerning from the former AAF standout, but Wolford rallied into form by remaining without a giveaway for the rest of the contest. It was a defensive slugfest Sunday as Arizona dealt with an injury to its starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), but Wolford did enough to push his side into a wild-card matchup next weekend at Seattle. Were Goff to be deemed unavailable for the opening round, Wolford would seemingly be in line for another start given his winning performance against the Cardinals.