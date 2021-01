Wolford injured his neck during the first quarter of Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks and is listed as questionable to return, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wolford appeared to take a shot to his head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on a scramble and was immediately taken back to the locker room. Jared Goff (right thumb) is the only active quarterback available for the Rams if Wolford is unable to return.