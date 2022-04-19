Wolford officially signed a one-year tender from the Rams on Tuesday, independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reports.
As an exclusive rights free agent, Wolford couldn't negotiate with another team after being tendered by Los Angeles at the end of March. The 26-year-old quarterback has finally signed the tender, making him the official backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford for the 2022 campaign. Wolford made three garbage-time appearances in 2021, but the Wake Forest product's most memorable NFL moment came a season prior. While Jared Goff was sidelined due to thumb surgery for Week 17 of the 2020 season, Wolford drew his first career start and led the Rams to a playoff-clinching win over the Cardinals.