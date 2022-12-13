Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Wolford (neck) won't play Monday against the Packers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wolford suffered a neck injury during Week 13 but was available for Week 14 and played the first series of last Thursday's comeback win over Las Vegas before Baker Mayfield took over. Given Mayfield's performance, it's not shocking to see him promoted to a full-time starter, but it appears Bryce Perkins will operate as Mayfield's backup, while Wolford fully recovers from his current neck issue.