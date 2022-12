Wolford started for the Rams in Thursday's game against the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wolford was the favorite to start, though both Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins are also active. It's possible that any combination of those players takes snaps in Thursday's game, but Wolford will have the first chance to lead the offense. Entering Thursday's game, he had completed 38 of his 62 passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.