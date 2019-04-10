Rams' John Wolford: Signing with Rams

Wolford signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday.

Wolford recently paced the now-defunct AAF with 14 and was one of two quarterbacks to average at least 7.9 yards per pass attempt -- third place averaged just 6.9. After cancelling his planned workout with the Vikings, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Wake Forest product now slots in as the fourth quarterback on the Rams roster behind Jared Goff, Blake Bortles and Brandon Allen.

