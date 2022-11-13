Wolford will start in place of Matthew Stafford (concussion) on Sunday versus the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Wolford handled the first-teams reps during Week 10 prep as Stafford attempted to clear the concussion protocol following Tuesday's diagnosis. With Stafford sidelined Sunday, Wolford will earn his third career start, including playoffs. In five overall appearances as a pro, Wolford has completed 26 of 48 passes (54.2 percent) for 265 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and recorded nine carries for 57 yards.