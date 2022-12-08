Wolford (neck), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, will go through a pregame warmup before the Rams decide on whether he'll start the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams will release their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if Wolford isn't included on the list, he may not be guaranteed to make his second consecutive start like the team planned. If Wolford's sore neck doesn't respond as well to warmups as hoped, the Rams could still keep him available as an emergency backup, in which case new acquisition Baker Mayfield would likely step in to start in his L.A. debut. Despite being claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday and not arriving in Los Angeles until later that day, Mayfield is already up to speed with the Rams' game plan after practicing Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Rams also have Bryce Perkins on hand as another option at quarterback, but both Wolford and Mayfield look to be ahead of him on the depth chart.