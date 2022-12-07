Wolford (neck) is listed a questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Wolford got the start at quarterback for the Rams in Week 13, a contest in which he missed one snap after getting his foot stepped on by a Seahawks defender. On Monday, coach Sean McVay said Wolford was dealing with a sore neck, which forced a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report and limited listings following Tuesday's walkthrough and Wednesday's jogthrough. With Wolford's status in question for Week 14 action, the Rams' quandary under center remains unsettled, especially after the team's claim of Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. If he's active, Wolford likely will be out there for L.A.'s first offensive snap, but Mayfield and Bryce Perkins are the other candidates to get QB reps Thursday.