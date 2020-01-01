Play

Wolford signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 24-year-old signed with the Rams in April after the folding of the AAF, but he was unable to make his way onto an active roster in 2019. Backup quarterback Blake Bortles is headed for free agency, so Wolford could stake his claim to the job over the offseason.

