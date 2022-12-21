Wolford (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Wolford hasn't logged any on-field activity since working the first possession of the Rams' Week 14 win against the Raiders. A lingering neck injury is to blame, and he may be trending toward a second consecutive absence without making an appearance at practice this week. In any case, Baker Mayfield seems poised to run the Rams offense down the stretch as long as he's healthy, so Wolford may be afforded all the time he needs to get back to 100 percent.