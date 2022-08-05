Wolford has been working with the first-team offense while Matthew Stafford (elbow) manages his workload, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McVay has been trying to manage Stafford's workload with this nagging elbow issue, and Wolford has taken the opportunity to get in sync with new receiver Allen Robinson, connecting with him on multiple touchdowns during Wednesday's practice, and also tossing a 50-yard score to Tutu Atwell. Stafford is known to play through injury and rarely leaves the field, but Wolford's extended work with the first-team group has, in limited action, seemed encouraging so far if Stafford's elbow isn't ready to go by Week 1.