Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

With Matthew Stafford (concussion) inactive, Wolford made his first start of the season and struggled to both move the ball and protect it, losing one of his two fumbles in addition to tossing a pick in the fourth quarter as the Rams tried to mount a comeback. Stafford appeared to be making progress in his recovery Friday but ran out of time to clear the league's concussion protocols, making it likely Wolford will return to the bench for a Week 11 clash with the Saints.